Adult Swim Picks Up ‘Black Dynamite'

Adult Swim has picked up the animated series Black Dynamite based on the 2009

live-action feature film.

The half-hour series will premiere in spring 2012 and

further follow the exploits of the title character, an ex-CIA agent and ladies'

man, and his crew.

Michael Jai White, Tommy Davidson, Kym Whitley and Byron

Minns will voice the series, all of who starred in the film. Carl Jones (The Boondocks) will direct.