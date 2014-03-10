Adult Swim Orders Aaron McGruder's 'Black Jesus'

Adult Swim announced Monday that it has greenlit Black Jesus, a half-hour live-action scripted comedy from creator Aaron McGruder. Production on the series, which will premiere later this year, has already begun.

McGruder is the creator of the animated series The Boondocks, which aired for three seasons on Adult Swim beginning in 2005, and is slated to return to the network in April for a fourth season.

Black Jesus will feature Jesus Christ living in present-day Compton, Calif. McGruder will serve as executive producer through his 5 Mutts Productions. Writer and director Mike Clattenberg and LEG's Norman Aladjem will also executive produce.

News of the pickup was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.