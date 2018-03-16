Adult Swim Makes Plans for Festival in Los Angeles

Adding to the ranks of TV network created live events for fans, Adult Swim announced the debut of the Adult Swim Festival, which will take place Oct. 6 and 7 in downtown Los Angeles.

The weekend event will feature two stages and a massive marketplace with screening, comedy performances, interactive gaming, exclusive merchandise and a live music lineup including Run the Jewels.

Tickets are on sale now.

Giant events like ComicCon have shows that fans will turn out for their favorite TV shows. Festivals like Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest, Nickelodeon’s Slimefest, the BET Experience aim to generate revenue and promotion by giving fans new experiences.

“Adult Swim already does television like no one else. Now it’s time to bring that same unique approach to a one-of-a-kind festival experience,” said Jill King, senior VP of marketing and partnerships for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. “The Adult Swim Festival will feature everything fans love about us…great shows, cutting edge music, and a passionate community to enjoy it all together.”

Adult Swim, part of Turner, has done other events in the past. Those include: Adult Swim on the Green, the Samurai Jack Premiere and the recent Thrashtacular heavy metal concert series.