Adult Swim Launching Animated Series With Tyler, The Creator

Adult Swim says it has ordered new animated series The Jellies from Tyler, the Creator, and Lionel Boyce.

The Jellies is a quarter-hour show following a family of jellyfish, including a 16-year-old human son, Cornell. When Cornell learns he was adopted at birth, he is shocked and spirals out of control, setting the stage for many amusing situations.

Tyler, a rapper and music video director, composed the show’s score and provides voices for characters, along with Boyce, Phil LaMarr, Blake Anderson, AJ Johnson and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Adult Swim, part of Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting, is the top-rated network with millennials. It will be part of Turner’s upfront presentation next week on Wednesday. In addition to The Jellies, Adult Swim recently announced that it would be launching the new series Apollo Gauntlet and Hot Streets.

