Adult Swim Hatches Spinoff Series from ‘Harvey Birdman’
Adult Swim’s long-running Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, has spawned a spinoff.
The new half-hour animated series Birdgirl stars Paget Brewster. She plays the new CEO of a huge company who is also a superhero.
Birdgirl was created and executive produced by ME Productions, produced by Susan Shipsky and directed by Rich Ferguson-Hull.
Animation is by Awesome Inc.
