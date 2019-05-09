Trending

Adult Swim Hatches Spinoff Series from ‘Harvey Birdman’

Adult Swim’s long-running Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, has spawned a spinoff.

The new half-hour animated series Birdgirl stars Paget Brewster. She plays the new CEO of a huge company who is also a superhero.

Birdgirl was created and executive produced by ME Productions, produced by Susan Shipsky and directed by Rich Ferguson-Hull.

Animation is by Awesome Inc.