Adult Swim Greenlights Workplace Comedy ‘Dream Corp, LLC.’

Adult Swim has greenlit the animated comedy Dream Corp, LLC., created by Daniel Stessen and executive produced by John Krasinski and Stephen Merchant, the latter two past cast members on The Office (Krasinski the U.S. version, Merchant the U.K. original). Allyson Seeger too is an executive producer.

Dream Corp, LLC. is described as “an absurd workplace comedy” set in a neglected dream therapy facility. Viewers will watch as a rotating cast of desperate patients have their dreams recorded and analyzed by an absent-minded professor, Dr. Roberts (Jon Gries), and his team of unremarkable scientists.

The series is set to start production in Los Angeles later this year.

Adult Swim is part of Turner Broadcasting System.