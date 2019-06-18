Ads on Network TV Most Diverse: Adobe

Consumers said that network TV is where they see the most diverse ads, according to a new report from Adobe.

According to a study, 43% of consumers said they see the most diversity in ads on network TV. 20% said they see the most diverse ads on social media, 16% said cable TV, 13% said streaming and 9% said digital media.

Diversity in important because according to the study. 61% said diversity in ads was important, with early one-third saying they’re more likely to purchase products and services from brands with diverse as. More than 50% of LGBTQ consumers and African American said they’re more likely to purchase from brands with diverse ads.

On the other side of the coin, 34% of respondents said they’ve boycotted a brand, at least temporarily, because they felt it did not represent their identity in its advertising. More than half of LGBTQ, African American, and Gen Z respondents said they’ve boycotted ads over the way they feel people are portrayed.

According to the study, 69% of those surveyed said that over the past three years, advertising has gotten more diverse, with 28% saying it is about the same and 3% saying ads are less diverse.

Among the brands consumers said had diverse ads were Nike, Coca-Cola, Google, Apple and Dove.

A total of 1,012 adults were surveyed in the USA between May 16 and May 22.