AdMore Targets Water.org for Pro-Social Effort

Even in a digital age, water is imporant.

Giving its automated targeting platform a pro-social purpose, AdMore wants to work with its clients to donate a portion of its profits to Water.org.

“We built a business targeting TV viewing audiences and providing incremental viewers for our advertising clients and agency partners,” said AdMore president Brendan Condon. “The thought I had was while we’re casting a really deep net, there are other out there casting a wide net.”

Condon said he was looking for a worthy organization to support during the holiday season. “Everyone needs water. This is an organization that understand how they can partner with companies to fund their global initiatives,” Condon said. “They guys seem really on target to make a difference.”

The numbers behind the cause are dramatic. One in every nine people on the planet -- almost 900 million people -- don’t have access to safe water. One in three lack access to a traditional toilet.

AdMore will promote its efforts in a trade ad campaign beginning this week.

Initially, the money that goes to Water.org will be coming out of AdMore’s profit from campaigns run through its platform. If the client or agency is amenable, the donation to Water.org would be made in both AdMore and the client’s name.

“What we say to them is ‘thank you for using our platform,’ especially a new advertiser or a new agency. And because you’re using our platform, if you’re OK with it, we’d love to donate some of the proceeds to Water.org on your behalf,” Condon said.

At some point some clients also might want to contribute to the cause.

“To me it’s a win-win for everybody,” says Condon. The client gets to feel good, agencies feeling good about it. We feel good because we’re helping them help an organization like water.org. And water.org obviously needs the money to be more efficient and effective in what they do in distributing water and access to water around the world.”

Condon wasn’t sure how much money the effort would generate for Water.org. “I’d love to see this thing be in the millions of dollars. But it’s really going to be a function of our clients. We can only donate based on them coming into us and then us using our profits to donate.”