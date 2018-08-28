AdMore Names Kristen Held Senior VP, Performance Media

Kristen Held has joined automated TV buying platform AdMore as senior VP of performance media.

Held, who had been director of brand strategy for Mediaocean’s MBuy buying service, will be based in Los Angeles and reports to Brendan Condon, president of AdMore and REV Share, both divisions of Cannella Media. She succeeds Karen Morrow, who resigned.

In her new post, Held will oversee media planning, buying and sourcing, as well as media trafficking, viewership analysis and reporting. She will also manage relationships with data providers including Nielsen.

“Kristen’s unique agency background allows us deeper insight into the criteria that national brands use to make their decisions when transitioning more deeply into audience-driven advertising,” Condon said in announcing the move. “Her arrival allows us to develop even more capabilities to enable these brands to remain ahead of the curve in our ever-changing, fast-paced environment so they can always reach their target audiences most efficiently and effectively.”

Before Mediaocean’s MBuy, Held was senior media director at IPG’s McCann-Erickson World Group in Detroit. Previously she held posts at Laughlin Constable and NCC Media.

“We’ve arrived at such an historical crossroads in our industry where content distribution, industry partnerships and media transactions are all in such flux,” Held said. “Some people may be incredibly anxious about that, but I couldn't be more excited to join my new AdMore colleagues who consider this an opportunity to improve audience targeting, data attribution and optimization, while also creating new operating efficiencies, as never before.”