AdMore Integrated Into Mediaocean Buying System

Programmatic TV advertising platform AdMore said it has reached an agreement for its inventory from more than 1,200 stations to be integrated int Mediaocean’s Spectra media management software.

The agreement allows more agencies to seamlessly access AdMore inventory to create targeted ad campaigns, beginning in the fourth quarter.

“We continue to actively seek ways to create efficiencies for all of our current agencies and clients, as well as future brand marketing partners,” said AdMore president Brendan Condon. “This new alliance allows us to provide the same strong results across a far broader range, while we, Mediaocean and other innovators drive toward critical mass in the ongoing transition to automated advertising and greater transparency.”

“Convergence is driving agencies to seek out more integrated buying opportunities,” said Ramsey McGrory, CRO of Mediaocean. "Our partnership with Admore helps to achieve just that. Mediaocean clients using our Connect workflow will be now able to automate buying of all available national TV inventory accessing AdMore’s expansive audience reach through that spans over 1,200 stations."