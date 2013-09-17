Adelson Named President of ITV Studios America

ITV Studios has named Orly Adelson as president of ITV Studios America, the company announced Tuesday. Adelson comes over from Dick Clark Productions, where she served as president.

In her new role, Adelson will head ITV Studio's American arm, reporting to Paul Buccieri, president and CEO ITV Studios U.S. Group and managing director ITV Studios International. While at DCP, Adelson oversaw the studio's So You Think You Can Dance?, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I couldn't be happier that Orly is joining us, she is a talented and seasoned executive who will make a great addition to the team," said Bucceri. "Orly is the perfect blend of both creative and commercial and has an impressive track record with some of the top brands on television. I'm confident that she will continue building on the success of ITV Studios America, which is a key component to our international operation, and take the business into its next level of growth."

Prior to joining DCP in 2008, Adelson helmed her own production company, Orly Adelson Productions.