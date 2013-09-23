Adam Stotsky Upped to Esquire Network President

Adam Stotsky has been promoted to president of the newly launched Esquire Network.

Stotsky, who had held the title of general manager of G4 and Esquire network, had overseen launch of Esquire Network, which rebrands from Style Network on Monday. The move was announced by NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Chairman Bonnie Hammer in an internal memo.

"Adam Stotsky and his talented team have not only developed and acquired terrific content designed to resonate with their target audience, they've created an incredibly cool multiplatform environment to showcase it," said Hammer.

Esquire Network was orginally supposed to debut April 22 and be rebranded from G4. Since then, the launch was delayed until Monday and will end up taking the place of Style Network, keeping G4 on the air.

Hammer's full memo is below:

Today is an exciting day for NBCU Cable Entertainment. With the debut of Esquire Network, we're offering something truly unique...an aspirational lifestyle network aimed at the underserved, upscale male audience. It's a "white space" we've identified on the media landscape...and we've staked a claim with a broad range of programming that celebrates the interests and passions of men today. It's got everything from fashion and style, to food and drink, to travel and entertainment ...all at one smart, sophisticated stop.

Adam Stotsky and his talented team have not only developed and acquired terrific content designed to resonate with their target audience, they've created an incredibly cool multiplatform environment to showcase it. I urge you all to check it out...go to EsquireTV.com/channelfinder to learn where to find it in your area. In recognition of Adam's tireless efforts, I'm pleased to share that he's been promoted to President of Esquire Network, effective immediately.

Please join me in a virtual toast to the hard work and strategic vision that's laid the groundwork for a fantastic future.

