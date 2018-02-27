Adam Sandler, Chris Rock Film ‘The Week Of’ Premieres on Netflix April 27

The Week Of, a comedy movie starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, debuts on Netflix April 27. Robert Smigel directs the film, and Sandler and Allen Covert produce. Sandler and Smigel wrote the project.

The Week Of tells the story of a devoted, middle-class father, played by Sandler, who is determined to pay for his daughter's wedding despite the prodding of the wealthier father of the groom, who is played by Rock. A series of calamities forces the dads, and their families, to come together and endure the longest week of their lives.

Besides Sandler and Rock, the cast includes Rachel Dratch and Steve Buscemi.

Smigel’s credits include Saturday Night Live and voicing Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, which debuted on NBC’s Late Night With Conan O’Brien.