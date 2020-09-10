Adam Kuperstein Takes on 11 A.M., 5 P.M. News at WNBC

Adam Kuperstein will anchor WNBC New York’s 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. news starting in October. He succeeds David Ushery, who is shifting to 4 and 11 p.m. Kuperstein is a weekend anchor and general assignment reporter.

Adam Kuperstein (Image credit: WNBC)

“Adam has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, both as an anchor and a reporter. His leadership skills at the desk and his relentless curiosity in the field will make us better in our day-to-day news coverage especially during breaking news situations,” said Amy Morris, NBC 4 New York VP of news.

Kuperstein joined WNBC three years ago. The station noted that he was the first local TV reporter on the scene at a shootout in Jersey City late last year. He also covered the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Our viewers expect us to cover the big stories, regardless of the time of day or where it happens. This is a responsibility we take seriously,” said Kuperstein. “I’m grateful to be part of this amazing news team and honored by the trust of our Tri-State viewers.”

Kuperstein anchored at WTVJ Miami prior to arriving in New York. He started in sports at WUPW Toledo and WHIZ in Zanesville, Ohio.