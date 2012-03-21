Adam Dolgins Joins truTV as SVP of Original Programming

Adam Dolgins is joining truTV as senior VP of original

programming, the network announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Dolgins will oversee truTV's original

programming group, which is responsible for the network's alternative comedies;

Tony Horn continues as senior VP of truTV's current programming group, leading

a team handling traditional reality shows. Based in New York, Dolgins will

report to Darren Campo, senior VP, programming, production and development for

truTV.

Dolgins comes to truTV from his production company Fractured

Hip Productions, where he executive produced four seasons of MTV's Silent Library and Boiling Points. He has also worked on shows for networks including

CMT, VH1 and Court TV, truTV's predecessor. Fractured Hip Productions will continue

to be run by Frank Gregory.