Adam Dolgins Joins truTV as SVP of Original Programming
Adam Dolgins is joining truTV as senior VP of original
programming, the network announced Wednesday.
In his new role, Dolgins will oversee truTV's original
programming group, which is responsible for the network's alternative comedies;
Tony Horn continues as senior VP of truTV's current programming group, leading
a team handling traditional reality shows. Based in New York, Dolgins will
report to Darren Campo, senior VP, programming, production and development for
truTV.
Dolgins comes to truTV from his production company Fractured
Hip Productions, where he executive produced four seasons of MTV's Silent Library and Boiling Points. He has also worked on shows for networks including
CMT, VH1 and Court TV, truTV's predecessor. Fractured Hip Productions will continue
to be run by Frank Gregory.
