Ad-Supported VOD Drives Viewer Loyalty: Survey

Making TV shows available on video-on-demand services helps hook viewers on them, according to a new survey.

About 63% of consumers with access to VOD said the availability of TV program episodes on-demand makes them more likely to watch those shows on a regular basis, according to a survey commissioned by digital media services firm Avail-TVN and conducted by Frank N. Magid Associates.

In addition, nearly 30% said they had discovered new shows through on-demand and now watch them regularly when they air on linear TV, the survey found.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com