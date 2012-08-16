Ad Sales Chief Lawenda Leaving Univision
David Lawenda is leaving Univision after five years as the
Spanish-language media giant's head of ad sales.
In an internal memo, Univision president and CEO Randy Falco
said that Lawenda "informed me that he will be leaving the company during
the week of Labor Day. After five years at Univision, David decided a few
months ago that it was time to look at the next phase of his career."
Falco said in the memo that Lawenda agreed to leave after
the upfront, and to give Univision time to plan a transition and give a new
leader time to complete the year and kick off the next upfront sales period.
"David will be sorely missed. As you know, he has been
a great asset to the company and helped position Hispanic media to a leave
playing field with our English-language competitors and helped elevate the
Univision brand," Falco said in the memo.
