Ad Sales Chief Lawenda Leaving Univision

RELATED:

Univision Names Turner as Head of Ad Sales

David Lawenda is leaving Univision after five years as the

Spanish-language media giant's head of ad sales.

In an internal memo, Univision president and CEO Randy Falco

said that Lawenda "informed me that he will be leaving the company during

the week of Labor Day. After five years at Univision, David decided a few

months ago that it was time to look at the next phase of his career."

Falco said in the memo that Lawenda agreed to leave after

the upfront, and to give Univision time to plan a transition and give a new

leader time to complete the year and kick off the next upfront sales period.

"David will be sorely missed. As you know, he has been

a great asset to the company and helped position Hispanic media to a leave

playing field with our English-language competitors and helped elevate the

Univision brand," Falco said in the memo.