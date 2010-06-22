Ad Group Forms $10-Million Media Fund for Family Entertainment

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Alliance for

Family Entertainment has formed a $10 million media fund to support family

entertainment content, the group announced June 22 at its sixth annual

symposium in Los Angeles.

The Alliance, a consortium of national advertisers dedicated

to nurturing, developing and supporting family entertainment, will commit

participating members' advertising dollars to sponsor broadcast network shows,

with the ultimate goal of increasing the networks' scheduling of primetime

scripted drama and comedic family programming, according to the announcement.

As the model rolls out, the Alliance intends to also include sponsorship of

programming on cable and other platforms.

The media fund is the second fund launched by the

Alliance. At last year's symposium, the group jointly announced a script

development partnership with Humanitas, the Hollywood organization that

annually honors excellence in film and television writing with its Humanitas

Prize.

The new fund is not directly associated with the Humanitas

partnership, as it will include projects the networks are already developing.

The 2010 symposium, "The American Family: In Context," was

held at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif.