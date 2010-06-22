Ad Group Forms $10-Million Media Fund for Family Entertainment
The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Alliance for
Family Entertainment has formed a $10 million media fund to support family
entertainment content, the group announced June 22 at its sixth annual
symposium in Los Angeles.
The Alliance, a consortium of national advertisers dedicated
to nurturing, developing and supporting family entertainment, will commit
participating members' advertising dollars to sponsor broadcast network shows,
with the ultimate goal of increasing the networks' scheduling of primetime
scripted drama and comedic family programming, according to the announcement.
As the model rolls out, the Alliance intends to also include sponsorship of
programming on cable and other platforms.
The media fund is the second fund launched by the
Alliance. At last year's symposium, the group jointly announced a script
development partnership with Humanitas, the Hollywood organization that
annually honors excellence in film and television writing with its Humanitas
Prize.
The new fund is not directly associated with the Humanitas
partnership, as it will include projects the networks are already developing.
The 2010 symposium, "The American Family: In Context," was
held at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif.
