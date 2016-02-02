Ad Giant Publicis Funds Digital Startups

Publicis Groupe, the ad agency holding company, is marking its 90th anniversary by selecting 90 digital start-ups to mentor and fund.

The investments will range from $10,000 for companies about to launch to $500,000 for startups looking to ramp up operations. The selected projects will be mentored by Publicis Groupe experts in marketing, communications, management and technology.

Publicis has set up a Publicis90 platform online where entrepreneurs can find more information and an application.

In 1926, “Publicis Groupe began just like many of today’s start-ups,” the company said. “It is with its founder in mind, as well as the entrepreneurial spirit of so many of its employees around the world, that Publicis Groupe has chosen to celebrate its 90th anniversary by providing mentoring, support and funding to 90 entrepreneurial projects in the digital field.”

Internal candidates will also be able to submit ideas for funding.

“Publicis90 is very much in line with the philosophy of Publicis Groupe and its founder, Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet,” said Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy. “The idea is to help young entrepreneurs achieve their goals. Not just through investment but also by putting Groupe resources at their disposal for a year. Rather than look back and pat ourselves on the back for 90 years of history, we have taken the forward-looking approach of extending a helping hand to young entrepreneurs.”