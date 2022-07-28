Ad Buyers See Slower Spending Growth Due to Economic Concerns
By Jon Lafayette published
IAB survey points to 7% increase in second half of 2002
Three quarters of media buyers think the U.S. economy will slow down, affecting ad spending, but they still expect spending to be up 7% more than planned in the second half of 2002, according to a survey by the Internet Ad Bureau.
The second half boost will leave spending up 9% for the year, short of the 13% projection the buyers made in a similar study last fall.
Factors contributing to the more conservative outlook include the slowing economy, supply chain bottlenecks, consumer inflation and gas and energy price inflation.
The buyers also expect ad spending to be up 10% in 2023. In the survey, 84% of respondents said ad spending would be less than initially projected in the first half of 2023 because of the economy, and 45% said there would be less spending in the second half.
“This represents a slowing of growth as opposed to a reduction in YoY spend at this point in time,” the IAB said in its report.
Spending growth varies by category. In the second half of 2022, buyers said spending on travel would be up 27% compared to their original plans. Tech spending would be up 15%, financial services up 7%, retail and consumer packaged goods up 3% and media and entertainment up 1%.
Auto spending is expected to be down 2% compared to original plans and health and wellness down 5%.
The IAB said it surveyed 250 buy-side ad investment decision makers between July 6 and July 20 to create this report. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.