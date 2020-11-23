Acxiom Clients Can Plan, Buy on Cadent TV Platform

Cadent said it expanded its relationship with Acxiom, whose advertiser clients will be able to activate campaigns using Acxiom data on the Cadent Advanced TV Platform.

The arrangement will allow advertisers to buy target audience segments more efficiently and get real time pre-campaign insights across linear networks, addressable TV, CTV and OTT.

“Acxiom is always searching for new and creative ways to connect marketers with their audiences. TV, as one of the most emotionally resonant and effective mediums for marketers, is a natural fit for our abilities as it becomes more data-driven and embraces digital paradigms,” said John Baudino, senior VP, data & identity at Acxiom. “We’re proud to partner with Cadent to better serve marketers as they seek to use data to reach the right customers through techniques such as data-driven linear television.”

The deal comes as marketers scramble to understand audience identity and activate data quickly across video screens.

Acxiom data will be integrated with Cadent’s Viewer Intelligence Graph, allowing national advertisers to de-duplicate and map audience segments and maximize reach, the companies said.

“As viewer behavior continues to evolve and audiences fragment, it becomes more important than ever for marketers to get a complete view of their customers before and during campaign activation,” said Tim Jenkins, executive VP, head of audience & identity solutions at Cadent. “We’re excited to announce the expansion of our partnership with Acxiom, bringing our data expertise and technology together for the marketplace.”