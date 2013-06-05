Acura Sponsors Crackle's 'Comedians in Cars'

Crackle, Sony Pictures Entertainment's online video

entertainment network, said it signed auto brand Acura as sole sponsor of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the

Web series created by and starring Jerry Seinfeld.

Acura will sponsor 24 new episodes of the show during 2013

and 2014. Acura products, including the new Acura MDX, will be integrated into

the series.

The deal follows the digital media NewFronts, in which

online video platforms including Crackle, presented their shows to media buyers

the same way TV networks do in a bid to capture a larger share of ad spending.

"Crackle is a big priority at SPE and the studio has

had a long, successful relationship with Jerry, so Comedians in Cars is very important to us," Eric Berger,

executive VP of digital networks for Sony Pictures Television and general

manager of Crackle. "It's a great fit to have Acura on board and through

our exclusive partnership, we will be working closely to engage millions of

fans around the fun, simple pleasures of driving."

Seinfeld worked with Acura on a commercial that aired during

the 2013 Super Bowl.

"We love Jerry's unconventional, fan-first approach of

creating great content and trusting that the right people will find it,"

said Mike Accavitti, Acura senior VP of auto operations. "It is totally

consistent with Acura's organic approach of putting the customer first and

building the vehicle around them."

Comedian in Cars Getting

Coffee has generated more than 10 million streams since it launched in July

2012.

"We at Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

are so glad a company we already admire has stepped forward to support

us," Seinfeld in a statement. "Not everyone understood what we

were doing. But like Moe Green who invented Las Vegas, Acura is a company

of vision and guts. We could not be more thrilled to have them as our

sponsor. Because of them, we advance!"