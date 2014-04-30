Acura to Sponsor Four Seasons of Seinfeld's Series

Sony’s Crackle said Acura will be sponsoring four more seasons of Jerry Seinfeld’s series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

A total of 24 new episodes will be produced in the series’ newly announced sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth seasons. Season four and five are set to launch early this summer and fall.

Since its debut in July 2012, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has delivered more than 40 million streams, garnered rave reviews, and earned Jerry Seinfeld a Primetime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Special Class – Short-Format.

Seinfeld is the executive producer of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row.