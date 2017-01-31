Actress, Activist Ferrera Gets NAB Chairman's Award

Actress, producer and activist America Ferrera (ABC's Ugly Betty, NBC's Superstore) will receive the Chairman's Award from the National Association of Broadcasters at its annual convention April 24 in Las Vegas.

The award, established in 2009, is for "significant achievement in one or more specific art disciplines in television."

Ferrera appeared in Showtime’s documentary The Years of Living Dangerously, and is an advocate for women's and immigrant rights, addressing the Women's March Jan. 21 in Washington.

“America Ferrera is an esteemed and versatile actress who not only entertains, but brings attention to a variety of important national and global issues,” said NAB executive VP of television Marcellus Alexander. “She is the embodiment of what this award represents.”

