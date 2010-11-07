Actors Strike Tentative Deal With AMPTP

After only about six weeks of formal talks (and months of preliminaries), negotiating committees for actors in broadcast and cable scripted TV shows and films have reached a tentative deal with producers on a new contract that takes them through June 30, 2014 and gives them a 6% pay hike, a bigger contribution to their health and pension plans, and expanded coverage of new media work, according to the unions.

The Screen Actors Guild and AFTRA said early Sunday they had reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new, three-year contract, subject to approval by the guild's respective joint boards and members.

In announcing the agreement, SAG President Ken Howard said that improving the pension and health plans had been a top priority.

According to SAG and AFTRA, they got:

"A 6% wage increase over the term of the agreement with 2% in each of the three years, effective July 1, 2011, 2012 and 2013

"A 10% increase in the current rate of employer contributions paid to the Screen Actors Guild Pension & Health Plans and AFTRA Health & Retirement Funds....the largest dollar value increase to the plans, under these contracts, since the plans were founded and the largest percentage increase to the plans in more than two decades

"Two additional background positions in theatrical and one additional background position in television in the Western Zones

"An expansion of major role provisions to apply to new pay television series commencing in their second season

"Expanded union coverage over made for new media productions

"Increases in the area of money and schedule breaks

"Improved contract language to increase equal employment opportunities for union performers."

The old contract expired June 30, 2011.