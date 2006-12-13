Actor Peter Boyle, who played the cranky, put-upon father on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and starred in movies including Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein and the cult-hit Joe in 1970, died Tuesday in New York. He was 71.

He had been suffering from multiple myeloma and heart disease, said his publicist, Jennifer Plante.

Though nominated eight times for an Emmy Award for his work on Raymond, he was the only cast member not to have won. He did win an Emmy for a guest starring appearance on The X Files in 1996.

Boyle was educated in Catholic schools in Philadelphia and spent three years in a monastery there, before turning to acting and training at Chicago's famed Second City.

After moving to New York, according to the Associated Press, Boyle was the best man at the marriage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. His wife, Loraine Alterman, one of Oko's friends, introduced him to the former Beatle.

In 1990, Boyle suffered a stroke and couldn't talk for six months. In 1999, he had a heart attack on the set of the sitcom, but returned quickly.

Boyle lived in New York and commuted to Los Angeles to tape the sitcom. He and his wife had two daughters, Lucy and Amy.