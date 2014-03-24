Actor James Rebhorn Dies at 65

Well-known character actor James Rebhorn has died. He was 65.

Dianne Busch, Rebhorn's agent, told the AP that the actor died Friday at his home in South Orange, N.J, after a long battle with skin cancer.

Rebhorn amassed numerous film and TV roles in films like Scent of a Woman,Independence Day and The Talented Mr. Ripley. On television, he was well known for playing the prosecutor in the Seinfeld finale that sent the group the jail.

Most recently, Rebhorn had a recurring role on Showtime's Homeland as Frank Mathison, father of Claire Danes' Carrie Mathison.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Linn, and two daughters.