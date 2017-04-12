Actor Charlie Murphy Dies

Actor/comedian Charlie Murphy died Wednesday after a bout with leukemia, according to several published reports.

The actor was 57 years old. A stand-up comedian and older brother of actor Eddie Murphy, Charlie Murphy was arguably best-known for starring in several memorable skits on Comedy Central’s Chappelle's Show during the comedy series' three-year run from 2003-2006.

He also lent his voice to several animated TV series including Adult Swim’s The Boondocks and Black Jesus. Murphy also appeared in several movies including Harlem Nights, Night At The Museum and Norbit.



