Acosta Promoted at TuVision

Pappas Telecasting promoted Fernando Acosta to senior vice president of TuVision Stations Group.

Spanish-language network TuVision soft-launched in July on five Pappas stations, including WAZH Houston, KTNC San Francisco-Oakland and KAZR Reno.

Acosta will be based at KAZA Los Angeles, where he’ll continue to serve as general manager, and he will report to Pappas chairman and CEO Harry J. Pappas.

Pappas said in a statement, “Fernando has shown great leadership in his nearly five years with our company. He is a highly regarded professional in the Spanish-language-television industry with the right combination of skills to lead our new venture.”