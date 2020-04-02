Acorn TV Streaming Service Launching in U.K. April 29

AMC Networks said it is launching Acorn TV, its subscription streaming service featuring British TV, in the U.K. on April 29.

New users will be able to get a 30-day free trial. After that, Acorn TV will cost £4.99 per month or £49.99 per year.

Launched in the U.S. in 2011, Acorn TV began commissioning its own original show including the mysteries Queens of Mystery and London Kills and Finding Joy. Last year, AMC announced that Acorn TV had more than 1 million U.S. subscribers.

“Acorn TV has been phenomenally successful in North America, and we’re excited to bring our slate of exceptional programming from around the world to UK viewers,” said Matthew Graham, general manager of Acorn TV.

“The United Kingdom has a long-standing tradition of producing first-rate dramas and mysteries, so we’re thrilled to feature so many popular, award-winning programs in one place like ITV’s Foyle’s War and BBC’s Keeping Faith, as well as introduce UK audiences to the charming, British-produced Acorn TV Original Queens of Mystery,” Graham said. “For the last eight years, Acorn TV has curated and produced the very best in global television with a diverse mix of shows from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Scandinavia with the singular focus of satisfying a rapidly growing fan base seeking high quality mysteries and dramas. As one of the best values in television, Acorn TV will make an excellent add-on to British consumers’ streaming options.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubDHtyoCcl8[/embed]