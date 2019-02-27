Acorn TV Orders Third Season of ‘Agatha Raisin’

Acorn TV has renewed Agatha Raisin for a third season. There will be three 90-minute episodes and a winter special in the new season. Ashley Jensen stars in the series, about a London PR ace turned amateur sleuth, solving crimes in England’s Cotswolds.

The show is based on the novels by M.C. Beaton. Season three will encompass four of the novels: Agatha Raisin & the Haunted House, Agatha Raisin & the Deadly Dance, Agatha Raisin & the Love from Hell, and, Agatha Raisin & the Pig That Turned.

Production for the new season starts in mid-March and continues into July.

Free@Last TV’s Barry Ryan and David Walton executive produce the show with Catherine Mackin from Acorn Media Enterprises and Michele Buck from Company Pictures.

“After a groundbreaking year with commissioning the second series of Agatha Raisin as well as London Kills and Queens of Mystery, my colleagues at Acorn TV are thrilled by the continued popularity of Agatha Raisin so it was an easy decision to renew it for a third season,” said Mackin, managing director, Acorn Media Enterprises. “M.C. Beaton and Ashley Jensen have created the world’s most fashionable and entertaining amateur detective. We’re excited to partner with Barry Ryan, David Walton and Michele Buck on another series of one of Britain’s most enjoyable mystery series.”

Season three sees Raisin reconciled with James Lacey and launching her own detective agency.

"I am beyond excited to be returning to my high heels with another series of Agatha Raisin with Acorn TV,” said Jensen. “I can’t wait to get started on her next fun and frolicsome journey.”

Jensen also plays Fran on Catastrophe.

The cast also includes Mathew Horne, Jamie Glover, Jason Merrells and Lucy Liemann.