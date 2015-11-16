Acorn TV Announces Five U.S. Premieres in December

Streaming service Acorn TV, which focuses on British television, announced Monday it will debut five U.S. premieres in December.

Acorn TV will debut a season of New Zealand mystery series The Brokenwood Mysteries on Dec. 7. Stephen Fry and Richard Ayoade’s tech series Gadget Man joins it on Dec. 7 with four seasons, a new season debuting each following Monday.

Three-part miniseries The Trials of Jimmy Rose, starring Ray Winstone and Amanda Redman, premieres on Dec. 14.

Season 3 of Australian period drama A Place to Call Home bows on Dec. 21, while drama Prisoners Wives will launch Dec. 28.