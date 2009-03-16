Acorn Media Group Launches Athena
Acorn Media Group, which handles the DVD distribution for much of the top off-BBC product that has filled the public TV airwaves, has launched a new brand, Athena.
Under that banner, the company will market documentaries as continuing education.
That joins its other spin-off brand, Acacia, which sells health and wellness titles.
The first four titles under the Athena brand will be The Adventure of English, Playing Shakespeare, Every Picture Tells a Story, and The People’s Republic of Capitalism -- Ted Koppel's four-part series for Discovery.
