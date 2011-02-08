Acne Ads Vanish From MTV's ‘Skins'

Mainstream advertisers continued to shun MTV's controversial

new series Skins, including two

former advertisers, Proactiv, an acne treatment that publicly asked MTV to keep

its ads off the show, and Clearasil, another acne treatment, which said its

policy was to run ads whenever there was free time.

The only product advertised on last night's episode was Red

Bull energy drink, which also appeared on the show's second episode. The

remaining ads were for movies and video games and other shows on MTV. There was

also a spot for Fox's new comedy Traffic

Light.

The show, which focuses on the drug habits and sexual

activities of teenagers, played by underage actors, has been dumped by several

marketers who encountered pressure after advertising in its premiere episode, including

Taco Bell, General Motors, H&R Block, Subway, L'Oreal and Schick.

The Parents Television Council calls Skins "the most dangerous show" for children ever aired on

television, and has asked its members to contact advertisers including

Clearasil last week. The PTC has also asked government officials to investigate

the show for violating child pornography laws.

Skins opened with

big ratings, drawing 3.3 million viewers in its debut, thanks to a lead in of a

special new episode of Jersey Shore.

Ratings have been falling ever since.

Despite the loss of advertisers and viewers, MTV executives

have stood by the show and dismissed speculation that it might be canceled or

pushed into a later time slot.