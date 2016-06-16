AccuWeather Taps Hickson as CFO

Weather information and digital media company AccuWeather has added Steven Hickson as its new CFO, the company announced June 15.

Hickson has previously served as CFO for Latin American Pay Television Service (LAPTV), senior VP for Fox International Channels, and as a technology business analyst for Turner Broadcasting.

"We are pleased to welcome Steven to our team, with demonstrated financial leadership experience to support AccuWeather's global growth trajectory," AccuWeather CEO Barry Lee Myers said in a statement.

Hickson added: “I’m honored to join the leadership team of AccuWeather at this time of continued development and expansion. The company has an impressive history of sustained unprecedented growth, remaining innovative and entrepreneurial. I look forward to contributing to the many strategic opportunities available to the company around the world.”