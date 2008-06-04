Access Hollywood's Menounos Going Green

NBC Universal’sAccess Hollywood is teaming up with Discovery Communications’ new cable venture, Planet Green, to produce a weekly one-hour entertainment magazine called Hollywood Green with Maria Menounos.

In the show, Menounos -- also a correspondent for Access Hollywood and NBC’s Today and a contributor to NBC’s Nightly News --will follow all things green in Hollywood, including fashion, events and trends.

Access Hollywood’s Rob Silverstein will executive-produce.

Planet Green debuted in 50 million homes Wednesday.