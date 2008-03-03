Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush Adds Radio to Repertoire

Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush is pulling a Ryan Seacrest and launching his own syndicated radio program on radio network Westwood One, appropriately titled The Billy Bush Show.

The show will be executive-produced by Access Hollywood executive producer Rob Silverstein and will focus on the day’s top celebrity stories, feature celebrity guests and take listener calls.

The Billy Bush Show launches this April as a Monday-Friday strip, with refeeds available. Westwood One is also creating multiplatform extensions to support the program, including an official Web site with exclusive content and a blog.

“If you've ever read my blog, you know I don't shy away from staking out real positions on what emanates from Hollywood," Bush said in a statement. "The Billy Bush Show will entertain, inform, always tell it like it is and take you beyond the breaking news to advance the stories. I return to my roots in radio, this time with contacts and access. This will be fun.”

Bush, 36, is a first cousin of President George W. Bush. He got his start hosting Billy Bush and the Bush League Morning Show on Washington, D.C.’s WWZZ-FM (Z104).

Bush went on to become Access Hollywood’s East Coast correspondent, and he was promoted to co-anchor with Nancy O’Dell in June 2004.