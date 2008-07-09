Access Hollywood Obama Interview Scores in Midwest, South

Part one of Access Hollywood’s exclusive interview with presumptive Democratic nominee Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and his family, which aired Tuesday night, averaged a 2.0 rating/5 share in the metered markets.

That was down 20% from the show’s average lead-in of 2.5/6 but up 11% from its year-ago time-period average of 1.8/5.

Maria Menounos’ interview with the family as they campaigned in Butte, Mont., over Independence Day turned in its best performances in Memphis, Tenn., at a 6.7/11; Kansas City at a 6.5/11; Cleveland at a 6.1/10; Orlando, Fla., at a 4.8/8; and Atlanta at a 4.3/8.

Menounos’ wide-ranging conversation with Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama continues Wednesday and Thursday nights.