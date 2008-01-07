Access Hollywood Gives Web Site a Face Lift

NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood Monday launched a beta version of its revamped Web site, AccessHollywood.com, featuring improved social-networking features such as customizable user profiles, games and the ability to upload user-generated video.

“The new design and function of the home page allows for a much more open user experience than a standard blog-style page,” said Betsy Bergman, vice president of marketing for NBCU Domestic Television Distribution, in a statement. “Whether it’s video, photo galleries, articles, polls, etc., users can interact with multiple types of content without ever leaving the page.”

NBCU hopes making the site more intuitive, interactive and video-rich will build community and, thus, traffic. Traffic at the entertainment magazine’s Web site has already grown rapidly, leaping 120% from November 2006 to November 2007 and attracting more than 2 million viewers per month, according to Web analytics firm Omniture.

On Tuesday, NBCU will hold a press conference to demonstrate the site’s new features at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Access Hollywood, consistently the third-highest rated entertainment show in syndication among households, is in its 12th season on the air.