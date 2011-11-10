Academy Taps Brian Grazer to Produce Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has

tapped filmmaker Brian Grazer to produce the 84th Academy Awards. The announcement

follows former telecast producer Brett Ratner's resignation on Tuesday after he came under fire for using an anti-gay slur during a public appearance.

Grazer will join Don Mischer as producer for the 2012

Oscars, scheduled for Feb. 26 on ABC. It will be his first time producing the

telecast.

"Brian Grazer is a renowned filmmaker who, over the past

25 years, has produced a diverse and extraordinary body of work," said Academy

President Tom Sherak in a statement. "He will certainly bring his tremendous talent,

creativity and relationships to the Oscars."

Grazer and Mischer are tasked with finding a new host for

the awards show after Eddie Murphy joined Ratner in stepping down from the showearlier on Wednesday.

Grazer is an Oscar-winner himself, having received a Best

Picture Oscar in 2001 for his film A Beautiful Mind.