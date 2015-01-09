Academy to Broadcast Oscar Nominations

Going the way of most other award shows, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will air the nominations for February’s Oscars for the first time.

The Jan. 15 nominations will be announced in a special two-part live news conference at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Chris Pine and Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs will announce the major categories including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Picture at 5:38 a.m. PT. Nominations for categories such as Animated Feature Film and Documentary Feature will be announced by directors J.J. Abrams and Alfonso Cuaron at 5:30 a.m. PT.

The event will be broadcast on ABC’s Good Morning America and streamed live on www.oscars.org/live.

The 87th Academy Awards will air live Feb. 22 on ABC, with Neil Patrick Harris hosting.