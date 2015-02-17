ACA Adds Net Neutrality Panel

The American Cable Association has scheduled a network neutrality panel for its upcoming annual summit in D.C. March 4.

The FCC is planning to vote Feb. 26 on new network neutrality rules. ACA has been pushing the FCC to exempt its members – smaller and midsized cable operators – from Title II rules, though it would prefer that no cable ops be under those rules as well.

