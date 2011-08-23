‘AC360' Improves in Week Two

After a slow start in its first week at the 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper 360 improved in its

second week, growing in both total viewers and the target adults 25-54 demo.

AC360 drew 210,000

in the 25-54 demo, up 30% from the 162,000 it attracted in week one. The

program also improved 18% in total viewers, up to 591,000 from 502,000.

After finishing fourth in the timeslot behind Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor, MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

and HLN's Nancy Grace in its first

week, AC360 was second in the demo in

week two behind only O'Reilly.

Hosts O'Reilly and O'Donnell were out last week, however.