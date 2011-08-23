‘AC360' Improves in Week Two
After a slow start in its first week at the 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper 360 improved in its
second week, growing in both total viewers and the target adults 25-54 demo.
AC360 drew 210,000
in the 25-54 demo, up 30% from the 162,000 it attracted in week one. The
program also improved 18% in total viewers, up to 591,000 from 502,000.
After finishing fourth in the timeslot behind Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor, MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
and HLN's Nancy Grace in its first
week, AC360 was second in the demo in
week two behind only O'Reilly.
Hosts O'Reilly and O'Donnell were out last week, however.
