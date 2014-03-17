Abud Named Azteca President/CEO

Manuel Abud has been named president and CEO of Azteca America. He starts immediately at the Spanish-language broadcast giant, which includes oversight of its newly created 25-station group. He reports to Gustavo Guzmán, senior ranking member of the executive committee of TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V., and one of the founders.

Abud is the former president of the Telemundo Station Group. His leadership team includes Martin Breidsprecher, newly appointed COO, Court Stroud as executive VP of network sales, and Enrique Pérez as executive VP of the station group. Stroud comes from Skyword. Perez had been a senior VP at Telemundo Station Group.

"We're proud to present some new and familiar faces to our leadership team, and we look forward to forging a new path for Azteca America that will harness the production strength of Azteca, together with local and third-party productions as we move forward with the network management of over 25 stations across the country," said Guzmán. "Manuel is the ideal executive to lead Azteca America. I'm confident that the experience and track record of Manuel and his new team will be a determining factor for the expansion of our network going forward."