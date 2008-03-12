Absolut Branding: Vodka to Sponsor The Independent Film Channel

Absolut signed on as a multiplatform sponsor of The Independent Film Channel, which will embed the company's brand into on-air and off-air content.

The vodka company will get to brand a new Saturday-night film series, Absolut Indies, as well as a digital "short-film" festival online and on-air, and it will have a "strong presence" at IFC-sponsored film festivals.

Absolut Indies will feature two films uncut and without commercials, preceded by short films from the Absolut Short Film Festival.

For the Absolut shorts, filmmakers will be asked to submit their "vision" of "In an Absolut World," Absolut's new advertising campaign.