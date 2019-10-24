Abrams Adding ‘Court Cam’ to Docket at A&E Network

Dan Abrams is laying down the law again for A&E Network with a new series Court Cam, which will premiere Dec. 5.

Abrams, host of A&E’s hit Live PD and chief legal analyst for ABC News is executive producing Court Cam, which will show viewers wild and outrageous real-life caught-on-camera moments from inside courtrooms.

“Court Cam furthers our exploration of all facets of the criminal justice system with Dan Abrams. Not only is he a trusted voice to our audience and all Live PD viewers, but his legal expertise makes him the perfect host to provide viewers with an all access look into unbelievable moments in America’s courtrooms,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E Network.

The show will also feature interviews with the judges, witnesses and victims who were on hand when there was no order in the court.

“I have covered trials for my entire career, and even I was stunned by many of these remarkable courtroom moments… then getting to talk to the people involved from heroes to victims was as enlightening as it was humbling,” said Abrams, who will also host the series.

Court Cam is produced by Law&Crime Productions with Abrams, Rachel Stockman and Paul Kaup executive producing. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb executive produce for A&E Network.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqXaBl-X7QM[/embed]