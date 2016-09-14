Abernethy, Shine Sign New Deals at Fox News

Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine, who became co-presidents of Fox News in August after CEO Roger Ailes was forced out under a cloud of sexual harassment charges, have signed new multi-year contracts with the network.

Both executives are long-time Fox hands and report to Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of parent company 21st Century Fox and executive chairman of Fox News and Fox Business Networks.

“Jack and Bill have been instrumental in Fox News’ continued dominance in the ratings and historic earnings performance. I am delighted they’ve each signed new deals, ensuring stability and leadership to help guide the network for years to come,” Murdoch said in a statement.

Abernethy manages all business components of FNC and FBN including finance, advertising sales and distribution units. Abernethy is also CEO of Fox Television Stations.

Earlier Abernethy served as executive VP of Fox News, where he led development for long-term strategic and business plans for the network. His responsibilities at Fox News evolved to include oversight of finance, legal & business affairs and affiliate sales.

Shine runs all programming and news functions of each network, including production, technical operations and talent management.

Shine has served as senior executive VP of programming for FNC and FBN since August 2014. In this capacity, he ran all programming and synergies for both networks. Previously, he oversaw all opinion programming and production as an executive VP.