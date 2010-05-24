Abdul Returns to Judges Table With CBS

Paula Abdul is returning to the judges table – on CBS. The erstwhile American

Idol judge will join CBS’ Got to Dance as lead judge,

executive producer and “creative partner,” according to the CBS

media release.

Earlier this year, Abdul was in negotiations with ABC to be a judge on Dancing

with the Stars. And rumors were still afoot that Abdul could join her

former Idol colleague Simon Cowell on The X Factor, which is set

to bow in 2011 on Fox.

Dance is an American version of the British series of the same name,

which premiered this year and quickly became one of the country’s

top-rated pay TV shows. Abdul’s show is from the Shine TV and Reveille.

Abdul, Elisabeth Murdoch, Howard T. Owens, Mark Koops and Robin Ashbrook are executive

producers.

The competition will be open to all ages. Dancers can audition solo or as

part of a troupe in any dancing style, “from ballroom to break dance,

bhangra to ballet and tap to tango,” according to the release. The show

is expected to bow in midseason where it could go up against the first season

of Idol without Cowell.

“I’ve spent the better part of my life teaching, mentoring,

nurturing—working with so many talented people—and I consider

myself truly blessed to be able to continue to do something that I hold so dear

to my heart," Abdul said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be

creative partners with Reveille, Shine, and CBS and to present the best new

dance talent to American audiences. Each and every week we'll showcase the

challenges and successes of a fantastic group of dancers, as they perform and

compete—compelling stories, exciting competition and amazing dance

performances are guaranteed."