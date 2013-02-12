ABC/Univision Cable Net to Be Called 'Fusion'

ABC News and Univision have decided on a name for their

upcoming cable network: Fusion.

The joint venture is on target for a summer launch; Cablevision,

Charter, Cox AT&T U-verse and Google Fiber have cut distribution deals to

carry the news and lifestyle network.

"The launch of

Fusion will be a major milestone in Univision's 50 year history of service to

the Hispanic community," said Cesar Conde, president, Univision Networks.

"We're delighted to partner with ABC News in this exciting new network that

will extend Univision's unequaled coverage of Hispanic issues and lifestyle to

English-dominant audiences for the first time."

"Our goal is for this young, vibrant, and media hungry audience to come to Fusion to be informed, entertained and empowered. It will be fresh, fun and optimistic and of great interest to Latinos and non-Latinos alike," added ABC News president Ben Sherwood.

Initiallyannounced in May 2012, the network will target the U.S.'s approximately 50

million Hispanics. It will be based in Miami, the same city where Univision

Networks is headquartered.