ABC's 'You Deserve It' to Bow Nov. 21
New ABC game show You
Deserve It will premiere on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. after the final Dancing With the Stars performance show
of the season.
Hosted by Chris Harrison (The Bachelor) and Brook Burns, the six-episode series features
contestants trying to win money not for themselves, but for someone else they
feel deserves it. Contestants solve puzzles to compete for up to $250,000 while
their beneficiary is in another location under hidden camera surveillance.
You Deserve It is
created by Dick de Rijk, who also created Deal
or No Deal.
