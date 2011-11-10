ABC's 'You Deserve It' to Bow Nov. 21

New ABC game show You

Deserve It will premiere on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. after the final Dancing With the Stars performance show

of the season.

Hosted by Chris Harrison (The Bachelor) and Brook Burns, the six-episode series features

contestants trying to win money not for themselves, but for someone else they

feel deserves it. Contestants solve puzzles to compete for up to $250,000 while

their beneficiary is in another location under hidden camera surveillance.

You Deserve It is

created by Dick de Rijk, who also created Deal

or No Deal.